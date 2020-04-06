In a town hemmed in by mountains, with a vivid sense of place, the coronavirus has spawned its own dynamics in Green Mountain Falls.
When restaurants were ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to shut down, The Pantry, one of three restaurants in town, launched a pick-up service for breakfast and dinner.
And to help those who can’t afford the price of a meal, Marshal Virgil Hodges donated $200 to start a pay-it-forward fund, along with a challenge to the residents.
“We have had an outpouring of support; it’s so heartwarming amid the stress, the heartache,” said Nan Stephens, who, with her husband Ben Stephens, owns The Pantry.
With $900 in the fund, which helps backfill the restaurant’s bottom line, the couple hopes to weather the financial storm. “We’re trying to hang on, keeping two cooks and a server,” she said.
Stephens considers the marshal a hero. “He’s a breath of fresh air,” she said. “He really cares about the businesses and the citizens. We are so grateful for him.”
Darlene Avery, pastor of Church in the Wildwood, agrees. “Marshal Virgil’s whole philosophy is community policing” she said. “He is a big warm comforting presence up here.”
News travels fast in Green Mountain Falls. When Avery heard about the pay-it-forward fund, she matched the marshal’s contribution at the Blue Moose Tavern. As of last week, the fund was up to $600.
In addition to meals picked up or delivered, some to recipients of the fund, the Blue Moose offers a unique delivery option.
“We delivered four cocktails, Long Island iced teas, to some college kids at an Airbnb here,” said James Reynolds, bartender at the tavern. “We’ve also delivered bottles of booze to residents.”
In the beginning, the staff was allowing people to come inside to pick up food orders. “But the marshal cracked down on us, said people were not supposed to be hanging out here,” Reynolds said.
As a result, the staff uses a type of garage door for the pick-up option.
Stephens and Reynolds are not optimistic about the future of their businesses.
“We had 10 employees but now we have five,” Reynolds said.
The nearby eatery The Mucky Duck has closed temporarily, according to its phone message.
On another note, Church in the Wildwood has revived its carillon, a musical instrument played from the church’s bell tower. “It plays music at 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m. every day,” she said. “It’s one of those little town comfort things.”
And with a regional call for masks, the kind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved as a stopgap measure, Avery’s mother, Mary Anne Calkins, has been making masks since the beginning of March. “She’s a nurse and a seamstress,” Avery said.
The church continues to distribute food on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month. However, these days, the pantry giveaway is accomplished by volunteers armed with masks and gloves who hand boxes to recipients in their cars, or on foot.
As of last week, Yvonne Pierson volunteered to coordinate the food pantry after Craig Gooding announced his retirement after nine years.
“Yvonne has felt a call to support this mission and we welcome her enthusiasm, energy, thoughtfulness, and innovation,” Gooding writes in the church newsletter.
In a time when the human connection at some level is critical during the crisis, Church in the Wildwood has been live-streaming services for two years, the equipment donated by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
The pastor views the tragedy of the coronavirus as an opportunity. “Right now, during Lent, this is an invitation to higher spiritual practice,” Avery said. “This is where the rubber meets the road as followers of Jesus. We are going to get through this together and we are called to be always looking out for others.”