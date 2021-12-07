The death of Kat Bridenbaker, a woman who contributed a share of local color that separates one place from another, leaves a sense of loss within the community of Green Mountain Falls.
“She was the go-to person; everybody would always go to Mom with their problems, including myself, and she would brainstorm solutions,” said Deanna LeBeau, Bridenbaker’s daughter and business partner in Rocking K Upholstery. “It was always about solutions and that’s pretty much how she ran the upholstery business.”
With a skill that reached into the heart of the community, Bridenbaker restored and preserved treasured pieces of furniture, antique or otherwise worn but with intrinsic value to the owners.
Bridenbaker, 77, died of smoke inhalation Nov. 9 when her home in Green Mountain Falls caught fire around 3 a.m. Her 2-year-old Great Dane, “BBBurt,” also died from smoke inhalation.
“She tried to get out through the deck door but died before the fire got to her,” LeBeau said.
Ruled by investigators as accidental, the fire was caused by an electrical short in the heating pad at the foot of her bed, LeBeau said.
“A neighbor called me around 3:50 (a.m.); by the time I got there around 4, the fire department was there and already had the fire knocked down,” she said, referring to the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, with assists from Cascade and other nearby departments. “But it was unsafe to go in and get her.”
Although suffering the effects of trauma over her mother’s sudden death, LeBeau smiles at the memories. “She always made me laugh,” she said. “She had her own language, like saying ‘Oh! That’s Perfik!’ I want to call her every day.”
From the get-go, Bridenbaker was self-propelled. After earning a degree in upholstery in 1979 from Pikes Peak Community College, she launched the business on the enclosed porch in her home in Colorado Springs.
In 1990, Bridenbaker and a friend, Marge Westfall, started the Rocking K Corral, a combination of entertainment, craftsmanship and sewing prowess. “Marge made the wood horses and Mom upholstered them,” LeBeau said.
With LeBeau and her two young children, Meghan and Jake, the partners took the Rocking K on the road, to children’s fairs and events such as Bronc Day in Green Mountain Falls. “I made the costumes, cowboy hats and boots, and we set up a little corral for the rocking horses,” LeBeau said. “I made the lollipops and we charged 50 cents for a ride on the horse and 50 cents for a lollipop.”
In 1998, Bridenbaker moved to Green Mountain Falls and bought the little building on Ute Pass Avenue that houses the shop. The building was noticeable for the friendly greeter outside, always a Great Dane.
LeBeau’s daughter, Meghan Busnardo, then-22, joined the upholstery team in 2014. “Mom was always about quality, and her customers were her friends,” LeBeau said.
Two years later, the women scored a contract with The Antlers in Colorado Springs to refurbish the hotel furniture. To help with the project, they added LeBeau’s son, Jake, and her niece, Kristie Bridenbaker.
At the age of 76 in 2020, Bridenbaker retired, along with her beloved dog BBBurt.
“Mom never missed a day of work,” LeBeau said. “When COVID hit, it forced her to stay home, and it made her weak.”
For the past five years, Adam LitWhiler has been part of the upholstery team.
“Adam, Meghan, Jake (LeBeau) and I are going to try and keep Mom’s life work going,” LeBeau said. “I have a lot of gratitude for everything Mom taught me and for everyone who helped her achieve her dream to always be self-employed.”