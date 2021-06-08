GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Mayor Jane Newberry and the town board of trustees have approved the initiation of managed parking as a two-year pilot program.
The board approved the program June 1 during its first in-person meeting after more than a year of meetings held via Zoom, due to the pandemic restrictions.
Newberry, along with trustees Katharine Guthrie and Margaret Peterson, carried the vote while trustee Chris Quinn voted no. Trustee Dyani Loo was absent.
The previous Board of Trustees meeting via Zoom were at times disruptive, with more than 30 residents in attendance at each. Some of the meetings turned heated, not only about the parking plan, but about the cost of employing a town manager.
With the expectation that the disruptions might continue at the June 1 meeting, Reserve Officer Sean Goings was in attendance. However, only about six citizens showed up and the meeting was devoid of controversy.
The board’s approval was its third attempt to initiate paid parking in town, after two months of fielding residents’ concerns and objections.
Newberry suggested the plan as a follow-up to paring chaos that occured last summer, marked by an influx of visitors, many of whom parked illegally all over town.
The plan, to be managed by Interstate Parking, requesting parking payment by credit card at a kiosk, is expected to be up and running by the end of June.
According to statistics provided by Interstate, when the company initiated managed parking in Idaho Springs, restaurant revenues increased 35% while average sales-tax collections increased by 12%.
Per estimates provided by Interstate Parking, the town can expect to gain around $40,000 annually from the program.
Additionally, the board authorized the town’s law enforcement officers to issue summonses and citations for violations of the parking regulations.
As she has in the past, Newberry defended the town’s employing Town Manager Angie Sprang at the recommendation of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. With professionals in place to manage municipal contracts and other legal issues, towns avoid the potential for lawsuits, Newberry said, citing advice from DOLA.
Sprang reported that the town is slated to receive $150,000, over two years, from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. As well, the town will receive $92,000 in stimulus funding from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.
In other business, the board approved applications for special permits for block parties July 4 and July 10 to be hosted by Green Box Arts. As well, the board approved a permit for the annual car show July 17.