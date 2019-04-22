The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The board passed a resolution April 16 that proclaims that children have a right to thrive, learn and grow to their full potential and that children are key to the state’s future success.
Among the “whereas” paragraphs is one that pays tribute to partnerships that have reduced the number of children who suffer abuse — among them, human service agencies, public health, district attorney’s office, schools, faith and civic organizations, the medical community, law enforcement, first responders, the business community and concerned citizens. The board also honored the efforts of Not One More Child Coalition.
However the statistics for child abuse are grim. According to a press release from CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), in 2018, 16,455 calls came into the Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline from El Paso County; 531 calls were made from Teller County.
The number of calls is a 4 percent increase from 2017, said Keri Kahn, community relations for CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. “The numbers are going up each year. There are many factors that contribute to the rise in numbers, including the opioid epidemic which does not discriminate and can be found in all corners of our state,” Kahn said.
The resolution passed by the board taps the community when it comes to prevention. “Whereas, we all play a role in preventing child abuse and neglect and there are ways everyone can get involved to help a child; even those individuals who aren’t raising a child or working with children every day; just one person has the power to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of both children and families.”
In other news, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board announced that there will be a reception, a meet-and-greet, for the two finalists for the position of town manager. The reception is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Green Mountain Falls Town Hall.