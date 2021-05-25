GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Against the recommendation of Mayor Jane Newberry, the town board of trustees voted last week to postpone the decision to initiate a managed parking system.
“Talking about this over and over isn’t getting us anywhere at all,” said Newberry, speaking at the Board of Trustees meeting held via Zoom May 18.
The delay is the second time in two weeks that trustees Chris Quinn, Delani Loo, Katharine Guthrie and Margaret Peterson voted to postpone the decision, based on a proposal by Interstate Parking of Colorado.
In a contentious discussion, the trustees reacted to comments from about 15 residents in the online audience, most of whom spoke against initiating paid parking in town.
Todd Dixon, however, expressed optimism about the possibility of increased revenue for the town.
According to Interstate’s owner, Gareth Lloyd, the town could see $40,000 in annual revenue from the system.
In advocating for Interstate’s proposal, Newberry cited a recent survey of residents, the majority of whom are in favor of paid parking. Many respondents highlighted the parking chaos of last summer when visitors blocked driveways and parked illegally on residential streets.
“There are people who don’t come to these (Zoom) meetings, partly because they don’t enjoy the angry repartee,” she said.
Over the past year, some residents who participated in public comment at town meetings adopted a no-holds-barred format, excoriating the town manager, Angie Sprang, and questioning the need for a manager.
At last week’s meeting, there were 96 comments in the “chat” room, each separate from the time set aside for public comment.
However, two weeks after the trustees voted initially to delay the decision, Lloyd reported that the company had added changes to the initial proposal.
To accommodate concerns expressed by Ben Stevens, co-owner of The Pantry restaurant, Lloyd’s company agreed to allow free 15-minute parking for restaurant’s curbside service in addition to free parking for customers waiting for tables to become available. As well, there would be free unlimited parking after 5 p.m.
If approved, the system would operate Friday to Sunday and holidays from April through October. The first two hours of parking would be free, and $2 would be the cost for the next two hours, going up to $5 an hour after four hours.
The latest vote postponement by the trustees came after a four-hour meeting that included about 45 minutes of an executive session to discuss the contract for Sprang. Because decisions aren’t made in executive sessions, Newberry said there would be no news about what transpired in the meeting.
After the vote to continue the discussion to the next meeting, on a date to be announced, Newberry responded, “Personally, I feel that if we just say no to everything we are not opening ourselves up to the possibility that something good could happen.”