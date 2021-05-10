GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Mayor Jane Newberry and the town Board of Trustees postponed a decision on initiating paid parking on 250 spots.
After facing heated public comment from about 25 participants on the virtual Trustees meeting held via Zoom May 4, the board tabled the decision to May 18.
Most of the residents in attendence spoke against the idea even before hearing a presentation by one of five contractors who submitted a bid to manage the parking system.
Among the critics was Ben Stevens who, with his wife Nan, owns The Pantry restaurant. Stevens said many of his customers claim they won’t come back if they have to pay for parking.
But with the first two hours of parking free, Newberry countered that most people can eat breakfast or lunch under two hours. After two hours, the charge would be $2 for the next two hours.
Before embarking on the change, the town relied on the advice of a consultant, Jonathan Cain, who offered his services as part of his thesis for a master’s degree from the University of Colorado at Denver.
Cain recommended that, after four hours, “the town increase the rate to $5 an hour.”
In a presentation by Gareth Lloyd and Jessica Hindmarch of Interstate Parking of Colorado, the firm agreed to invest $200,000 in the program, with kiosks, signage and 24/7 services, including an on-site ambassador to field questions.
Under the parking system, residents as well as business owners and their employees would park free and there would be allowances for their visitors.
Before embarking on implementing the change, set to run through the busy summer season into October, the town gathered a group of community stakeholders to weigh in on the program. “We did extensive community outreach, conducted a survey which came back statistically with support for our managed parking plan,” said Town Manager Angie Sprang.
The Kirkpatrick Foundation funded the survey.
Some commenters questioned the need for paid parking. None acknowledged the chaos of last spring and fall when an influx of visitors caused an uproar. Residents who lived on streets leading to the trails had in the past complained of cars parked illegally and some blocking driveways.
As a result, Newberry and the trustees looked for a solution to prepare for what could be another summer of traffic congestion and an influx of hikers.
The next meeting, also via Zoom, is at 7 p.m. May 18.