GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • If Mayor Jane Newberry and the Green Mountain Falls board of trustees approve a management contract with USA Pools, the town would be relieved of hiring and training lifeguards and providing daily operations.
Before the restrictions of COVID-19, the town pool attracted visitors from around the region in addition to the residents. For decades, the pool has been considered a budget deficit but also a community amenity.
In a video presentation Sept. 21, Alison Abbott, a representative of USA Pools, outlined the services provided by the management company. The contract would also include providing swim lessons and hosting events that involve the community at the pool. The staff would be hired from the community, Abbott said.
Town Manager Angie Sprang presented the option for the $22,572 annual contract as opposed to the town’s annual expenditure of $18,000 to operate the pool.
While there was no public opposition at the meeting that evening, the packet included a letter from resident Rocco Blasi, who opposed the proposal. “I understand the GMF swimming pool is both historic and nostalgic. It offers benefits such as a social place to gather as well as providing an exercise venue,” Blasi writes.
As an alternative to the management company, Blasi suggested letting the residents decide the issue via ballot measure in the April election.
In the absence of the mayor that evening, the board tabled the decision.
In other business, as a recipient of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Sprang reported that the town received $90,000 in June and will receive the same amount in May. The first check will fund the pit toilet for users of the tennis, basketball and fitness courts in addition to upgrades to the restroom in Lake Park.
The second check will help fund stormwater infrastructure projects, broadband improvements and upgrades to the town’s restroom facilities.
In addition, the town will be reimbursed for public works projects with $92,491 in stimulus money from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Oct. 5 trustees meeting has been canceled.