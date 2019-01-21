For the town of Green Mountain Falls, the 2020 census is crucial to achieving an accurate count of residents.
To that end, Nathan Scott has volunteered to serve on the Pikes Peak Area Complete Count Committee as a representative of the town.
“There are subcommittees that include media, government, arts and culture faith-based organizations and educational institutions to brainstorm and collaborate on how to get census information out to all aspects of society,” Scott said, speaking to the board of trustees Jan. 15. “We will share ideas on how to ensure that everyone feels comfortable in filling out the census.”
There are challenges. “In places like Green Mountain Falls the census bureau does not send census mailings to P.O. boxes,” he said. “So our town will rely on the internet and, luckily, this is the first year they are doing a full online submittal.”
The committees are led by a bureau employee, and information will be shared on social media sites, Scott said. “I will plan on giving you an update after every committee meeting.”
Later in the year the information will be shared on the town’s blog site. “We can’t stress enough the importance of the census; our revenue is based on how many people we have in town,” said Mayor Jane Newberry.
The citizenship question on the census form could potentially affect people’s willingness to fill out the form, Scott said. “In general, I think people have a lot of skepticism about government and the census, especially in rural areas.”
However, early that day a judge struck down the citizenship question, Scott added.
Scott was referring to the decision by the federal judge, Jesse Furman, who ruled that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner and violated the law. The census is conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“I think it’s important to get out the information that it is illegal for any census person to share any personal data,” Scott said.
From the audience, former mayor and trustee, Dick Bratton said the town’s population was under-counted in the 2010 census. “We protested with no success,” he said.
Scott added: “Colorado is growing so fast we stand to gain representation in the House, as compared to other states that are losing population,” he said.