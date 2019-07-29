As traditions disappear and the world gets more complicated, the 81st annual Bronc Day Parade in Green Mountain Falls offers a splash of nostalgia.
“It’s Americana,” said Howard Price, a resident who was sitting along the parade route with his family the morning of July 27.
For Linda Brown, who has been a parade spectator since 1995, spending this time with her family at the parade is part of the ambiance of Green Mountain Falls. “We just keep bringing new people,” she said, introducing her daughter, son-in-law and their two children.
Some things don’t change — the parade must always have horses and riders, from the Ute Pass Saddle and Top Hand clubs.
And every year, the Grand Marshals reflect some aspect of the history of Green Mountain Falls — this year’s were Pamela and Charles Giraud, summer residents who live in the cabin once owned by her late parents.
Along with the parade and the pancake breakfast at the fire station, Bronc Day included games, arts and crafts on Lake Street.