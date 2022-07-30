It was like the old days in Green Mountain Falls Saturday as crowds of people gathered along Ute Pass Avenue to watch the Bronc Day parade and mingle with old friends.
The 84th celebration of the annual event featured a pancake breakfast at Church in the Wildwood. Sponsored by Friends of the Ute Pass Trails, a nonprofit organization, the event included food and a slide presentation of the town’s famous trail system.
After the parade, the celebration moved to Lake Street and Gazebo Park where vendors were selling their wares, kids played games and some brave souls agreed to be in the dunk tank.
Bronc Day started in July 1939 as a way to welcome cowhands, tourists and families who were coming to the Ute Pass area to work or vacation.