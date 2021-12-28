Scott Levy, executive director of Green Box Arts, drew vigorous hurrahs this month with revelations about the lineup for the 2022 summer festival in Green Mountain Falls. The audience cheered the announcement that the world renowned Ballet Hispanico would celebrate its 50th anniversary at the festival.
“They are the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States,” said Levy, speaking Dec. 16 at a reception for Green Box donors at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs. “They are coming with an entire company and are going to do six performances and three master classes.”
In its 14th year, the Green Box Arts Festival, founded by Christian Keesee and Larry Keigwin, features artists, sculptors, musicians, dancers, chefs and writers along with mountain hikes and art walks.
As always, there will be an eye-popping piece of artwork displayed in a prominent place in town. This year, it’s a James Turrell Skyspace, one of only 85 in the world and the first in Colorado.
Turrell uses light and space in an observatory-like structure. This one is being built on Red Butte Mountain and once completed, will offer a contemplative experience for visitors.
A massive project that includes constructing a trailhead and path to the site, the Skyspace will be unveiled during the summer’s festival. The piece was commissioned by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.
As a bonus, Levy announced that the Bloom Foundation will fund three field trips for up to 50 school groups to view the skyspace.
As well, the festival introduces a work of art on the canvas adjacent to Gazebo Park.
“Michael Krondl is a photographer who incorporates the natural environment who will create the next Lake Street Display to be installed on opening day June 18,” Levy said.
Krondl is one of six Green Box Artists-in-Residence who were chosen to create works while living for a few weeks throughout the year in The Shed behind the Outlook Lodge in Green Mountain Falls.
Also announced were several of the Green Box Artists in Residence for 2022:
Matthew Jamal, a musician, will compose and record a piece inspired by the town’s scenic landscapes. “He is talking about incorporating the natural sounds of Green Mountain Falls,” Levy said. Graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Jamal is inspired by folk, classical, jazz and gospel music.
Jessica Kahkoska, a playwright and performer, will write and record a history of the festival and a walking audio tour of the town. Kahkoska was recently commissioned by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to write the script for the documentary film “Wildfire” which includes stories of survivors of the East Troublesome Fire in Colorado. “It’s extraordinary,” Levy said.
Taryn Vander Hoop/Summation Dance, dancer, choreographer and international yoga and dance teacher, will choreograph a new work during her residency.
Monica Frisell and Adam Scher, analog photographer and audiovisual artist, respectively, are traveling around the country in a trailer. “They use old-school photography to create portraits of individuals in small communities throughout the United States,” Levy said. “The work they do in Green Mountain Falls will be part of the larger portrait of America as it looks today, which is wonderfully exciting.”
Molly Rideout, a Midwestern writer whose work focuses on place, history and belonging. “She is exploring forgotten stories of rural America and their reverberations on contemporary life,” Levy said. “We will find ways to engage locally in Green Mountain Falls and throughout the region with all of them.”
Keesee, the master of ceremonies, welcomed the donors and announced the promotion of Levy from deputy to executive director.
“Having someone with Scott’s ability and expertise in helping us out is great. He is respected in the community, is an art professional, loves Colorado, and believes in what Green Box is doing and what it can be,” Keesee said. “He also believes that art can make a difference with people if they just give it a little bit of a chance.”
The festival, which includes outdoor Shakespeare performances by TheatreWorks, is from June 18 to July 4. For information, check greenboxarts.org.