GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • The Artist-in-Residence program is part of the Green Box Arts Festival, which selects artists from around the nation to come to stay for a month in the picturesque mountain community.
The residency is intended to allow the artists a time-out from their regular lives to concentrate on their work.
This year’s artists are the DNA dance team, Antonina Skobina and Denys Drozdyuk; and photographer Irby Pace.
Their residencies include lodging in The Shed, a renovated residential space behind the Lakeview Terrace, a property owned by the Green Box Arts Festival and the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.
The artists do not show their works, but rather concentrate on enhancing their artistry during the month-long residency.
The program launched in February 2020 with artist Chad Mount. The festival plans to grow it to sponsor participants quarterly, with as many as eight artists each year.