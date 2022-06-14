Something amazing is happening in your collective backyard this month (and part of next).
Green Box Arts Festival, June 18-July 4 in Green Mountain Falls, showcases world-class dancers, artists, musicians and more — much of it free to attend.
With the festivities canceled in 2020 and diminished in 2021 due to the pandemic, the festival returns in full force with some fantastic offerings.
This year at the annual festival, in addition to the internationally renown dance troupe Ballet Hispanico celebrating its 50th anniversary, outdoor sculptures, theater performances, cooking classes, artist talks and concerts, has something very special being unveiled.
The Green Mountain Falls Skyspace by James Turrell will open to the public at the start of the festival.
States Green Box on its Facebook page, “One of our most ambitious projects to date, we are thrilled to welcome the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace by James Turrell to the landscape of Green Mountain Falls, as part of the new Red Butte Recreation Area. Each unique skyspace in the world is a naked-eye observatory, where visitors view a sky through an opening in the ceiling, called an oculus.”
The Skyspace here is one of only 85 in the world and the only one in Colorado.
“James Turrell is known for cultivating peaceful and powerful environmental works of art that focus on human perception,” said Christian Keesee, co-founder of Green Box, in a news release.
“His Skyspaces may be understood as creative observatories — a combination of architecture, sculpture, and atmosphere perfectly positioned in nature.”
Turrell uses light and space in an observatory-like structure built on Red Butte. Watch a 3-minute video produced by Green Box about the Skyspace at greenboxarts.org/skyspace/.
The project, commissioned by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation, included constructing a trailhead and path to the site and incorporated Colorado-quarried rock and beetle-kill pine along with steel and concrete to build the Skyspace structure.
That experience “is very hard to put into words,” Scott Levy, Green Box’s deputy director, told The Gazette. “I’ve found them to be very meditative and contemplative and sort of otherworldly,” said Levy, who has visited other Turrell Skyspaces throughout the world.
Launched in 2009, the Green Box Arts Festival was co-founded by Keesee, a New York City-based philanthropist and chairman of Kirkpatrick Bank and Kirkpatrick Oil & Gas Co., and Larry Keigwin, a New York City-based choreographer and artistic director of Keigwin + Co..
The Kirkpatrick family has long ties to the GMF community, having built a summer cabin in the community in the early 20th century
“The festival began as an artist-in-residency program featuring Keigwin’s troupe, and expanded after the town and surrounding communities expressed high interest. The event has attracted up to 1,000 people in past years, and has broadened to include music, the culinary arts and scores of classes and activities, including yoga, stargazing, conversations with artists, wine tasting and bingo,” wrote The Gazette last year.
There are more than 50 activities in the festival, which also includes play activities for children, stunt dog shows, stand-up comedy and outdoor movie screenings. It’s a phenomenal lineup.
With all that it offers, the festival is still kind of a well-kept secret. So shhhh. Be quiet about it, but maybe invite a few friends and go now (if you haven’t already) to greenboxarts.org to reserve spots at the free events or to pay a nominal fee for some of the others (just $5 for most Skyspace shows, $10 for a Ballet Hispanico performance, and $15 for a yoga class!)
Many of the activities are either full or sold out already, or the availability is growing scarce, so don’t delay.
