When it seems like every event in the world is canceled, the Green Box Arts Festival is reimagined this summer. A blend of the anticipated art installations – live — and virtual conversations, the message from the founders, Chris Keesee, Larry Keigwin and Blake Keesee, is that the festival is a go.
“While many traditional experiences will be noticeably absent from this summer’s festival, we’re delighted to be creating some new things for our audience to enjoy,” Chris Keesee said in a press release. “Many reactions to these uncertain times have been inspiring.”
The events began last week with the installation of two artistic pieces, “Pondering Ponderosa with Purpose” by Chad Mount. The work is on display on Lake Street in Green Mountain Falls through Labor Day. Mount was the Green Box Arts’ first Artist in Residence in February.
The second installation, “Heartmouth” by Colorado native, artist and sculptor Pard Morrison, is in Gazebo Lake Park through Labor Day.
Balloon artist Jason Hackenwerth returns with three “pop-ups” of his Animal Soul sculptures for the weekends of July 4 and Labor Day. The sculptures are: “Helio” (personification of the sun), “Nagi” (the Sanskrit word for serpent), and “Cronus” (the youngest leader of the titans in Greek mythology). The sculptures will be at Mountain Road Corner, the Green Box Arts Farm Stand and Lakeview Terrace, respectively.
The virtual component of the festival combines the usual ArtDesk Conversations with virtual ArtDesk Broadcasts. Titled “Happy Hour with Chris and Larry,” the video series begins at 5:15 p.m. Monday evenings from July 6 through July 27 at greenboxarts.org. The video conversation on Aug. 3 will be a Green Box announcement.
New this year is the opportunity for pet owners to be photographed from 1 to 4 p.m. July 4 by by Green Box photographer Tom Kimmell. Guests can register online at the website for their free photo session at the Green Box Farm Stand or Lakeview Terrace.
“What makes Green Box truly special is the community created by our wonderful patrons and friends, and we are grateful for their ongoing support and generosity,” Keesee said in the release. “It is my hope that all who are able can join us for the 2020 Green Box Arts Festival, which may have a new structure, but will still have the same passion for arts and our community.”