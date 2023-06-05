The Green Box Arts Festival started simply enough 15 years ago. Founded by Christian Keesee and Larry Keigwin to bring culture to Green Mountain Falls, the arts festival today attracts up to 6,000 people for the cultural bonanza.

The festival retains its ties to the community amid all the dramatic flair, world-class events, art installations, intellectual conversations, artists-in residence, art walks, concerts, hikes, classes and children’s arts camps.

Residents still pitch in to help wherever needed. For many in Green Mountain Falls, the festival is a time to connect with friends and enjoy the events — 80 this year — with community in mind.

Under the direction of Scott RC Levy for the past two years, the festival has expanded its reach to feature artistry and events that are dynamic, innovative, and artistically splashy.

Last year, for instance, Green Box installed the James Turrell Skyspace in the Red Butte Recreation Area. To date, 7,000 people from around the world have visited the observatory built into the mountain.

The festival has blossomed with year-round attention and a full program of events.

This summer’s events, from June 30 through July 15, have a reach from Green Mountain Falls to New York City.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is among the star attractions at the festival, with performances that include two dances from the repertoire of the late founder.

“Part of the work they’ll be doing is to build a new dance that Larry (Keigwin) has been commissioned to choreograph for them,” Levy said. “The dance will premier in New York in the fall.”

Keiwin + Company dancers were the first artists to initiate the residency program.

“From the performing arts standpoint, dance has always anchored the festival, partly because of Larry and his background and history,” Levy said.

The past two festivals featured performances by the American Ballet Company and Ballet Hispanico.

“The festival gives an opportunity for world-renown dance companies to, not only give public performances in the intimate way that we do at Green Box, but to be immersed in our environment,” Levy said. “And for them to develop a different way of creative working, by being in Green Mountain Falls.”

Known for its musical surprises, Green Box features musicians who break through boundaries of tradition, such as Delbert Anderson’s D’DAT Trio.

“He has taken Native American melodies into traditional jazz form,” Levy said. “Isn’t that cool?!”

The music of Larry & Joe combines Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music. The 4th of July Block Party features the Lilli Lewis Trio, with folk/rock sounds. “She’s a force,” Levy said.

Five new art installations, three created through the organization’s artist-in-residency program, have already created buzz.

Brooke Smiley’s Earth Speaks: With members of the community, Smiley crafted benches using dirt from the land, as one piece of art. “It’s beautiful, magical, special, and potentially one of the most dynamic artist-in-residence projects we have,” Levy said. “She connects us to the Southern Ute Tribe because she talks about what the land means to them. It’s about reclaiming things of the Earth.”

The five benches are meant to resemble fingers of a palm of a bear with a creek running through the center. “It’s very meditative,” Levy said.

Last week, Nikki Pike completed an outdoor art installation in the H.B. Wallace Reserve. “She is making a three-dimensional, egg-shaped round ball with tree bark,” Levy said. “Brooke’s and Nikki’s pieces align with one of my touchpoints that I feel, very clearly, that Green Box is a place where art and nature intersect,” Levy said.

Most events are free but a few are $10. Reservations and tickets are at greenboxarts.org.