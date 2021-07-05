GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Dance and arts camps for children, hikes and yoga for adults, movies, parties, music and conversations, the Green Box Arts Festival is an experience to be enjoyed.
Founded 12 years ago by Chris Keesee, Blake Keesee and Larry Keigwin, the festival in Green Mountain Falls is a bonanza of cultural, social and outdoor events.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the founders have expanded the festival, which runs from June 21 to July 11, and added a pooch parade around Gazebo Lake.
This year’s artistic experience features the Skyspace by James Turrell, one of only 85 in the world. With a retractable roof, the Skyspace is an observatory with light as Turrell’s medium.
“We could describe it all day but until you experience it …” said Scott Levy, deputy director of the Green Box Arts Organization. “It feels spiritual, meditative; I found myself breathing fully.”
To enhance the experience, the organization built the Turrell Trail to the Skyspace. The hike is part of the experience, a journey to and from the observatory.
“Think about how you as an individual are going to transform after you leave — it’s about how that journey changes, by the time of day, the time of year,” Levy said.
The organization will host a Skyspace dedication ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
The sculpture is intended to provide opportunities for Green Mountain Falls to become an official Dark Sky Community.
Levy’s position is new for the nonprofit organization. A self-described “arts guy,” Levy adds his creativity to the sensory experience of Green Box.
“Being able to be immersed into what is my first festival really helps me think about where we go from here,” he said. “We’re looking at opportunities outside the festival.”
As a result, the arts organization features a performance by 600 Highwaymen at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Farm Stand in Green Mountain Falls. Part of the organization’s residency program, in collaboration with University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the performers are creating a three-part theatrical experience about the COVID era, “A Thousand Ways.”
The group is currently performing the first two parts at the Public Theatre in New York City. “To rave reviews,” Levy said. “They will perform Part III here in Green Mountain Falls.”
Also in August, Green Box presents the Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam, a puppeteering festival, on Aug. 15 at the Farm Stand.
The residency program continues with poet Summer Browning and two dancers, each of whom will be able to show their artistry to the public.
“As the world is reopening and just from the experience of having the American Ballet Theatre here, it is clear to me that the specialness of Green Mountain Falls is a magnetizing place for artists of all disciplines,” Levy said, referring to the featured performers at the festival last week.
Levy’s mind is racing with ideas for the organization. “We are also talking about creating a Green Box travel program where friends of ours and others could join us on trips, nationally and internationally,” he said.
And as word spreads about the festival, Levy intends to broaden the reach. “Sometimes you need to bring programming to the community instead of expecting the community to come to you,” he said. “We are ready for opportunities to bring contemporary arts programs to various communities throughout Colorado.”
In the meantime, planning for the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival is underway. “The Skyspace will be an important element of next summer’s festival,” Levy said. “It’s exciting to be in the festival part but at the same time to be dreaming about the future.”