The annual Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls has achieved national recognition while maintaining its cultural and social ties to the community.
A $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to Green Box Arts supports the residency of Ballet Hispánico during the festival.
“Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States,” said Scott R.C. Levy, executive director of Green Box Arts, a nonprofit organization. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them to Green Mountain Falls, as we take in their vibrant performances and celebrate their beautiful artistry.”
As part of its residency, the company will perform, teach dance classes and travel throughout southern Colorado to provide community engagement.
Led by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico is comprised of a group of “technically profound artists who embody the complexity of contemporary dance today,” states a press release from Green Box. During the festival, the company will perform works by choreographers Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and 18+1 Gustavo Ramírez Sansano.
A schedule of performances by Ballet Hispánico is at greenboxarts.org, along with a registration form.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including Green Box, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., in the release. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”
Previous NEA grants awarded to Green Box supported a five-week residency with American Ballet Theatre last summer and an installation by Janet Echelman in 2019.
The festival, from June 18 to July 4, is uniquely Green Mountain Falls. From a come-one-come-all block party, pet parades, art installations and interactive conversations to group hikes through the town’s scenic trails, the festival is an experience that is exhilarating and thoughtful.
Along with Ballet Hispánico, the festival features the Skyspace observatory/sculpture by James Turrell, one of 85 in the world and the only one in Colorado. The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation funded the purchase in addition to the trail leading up to Red Butte Mountain, where the piece will be permanent amenity for Green Mountain Falls.