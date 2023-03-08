For Amir Amiri, composing music in the James Turrell Skyspace in Green Mountain Falls brings the muse to the mountains.

“The whole thing here, the solitude, the comfort, it’s so easy to focus,” Amiri said.

Amiri’s instrument is the santur: a 72-string Persian dulcimer dating back to approximately 500 BCE.

“I learned the santur in Iran when I was very young,” he said. “The instrument is my tool of expression, my tool for understanding other cultures.”

The skyspace, in the Red Butte Recreational Area, is an observatory where visitors view the sky through an opening in the ceiling, called an oculus. Turrell uses light as his medium.

Inspired by the tranquility of the skyspace, Amir feels a sense of connection, a creative flow from one artist to another.

“Look at the colors. Amazing,” he said. “Everything is so beautiful, so very exciting.”

Artist-in-residence for Green Box Arts, Amiri is spending two weeks in the mountain community while staying in The Shed, the living quarters for the artists, and composing in the skyspace.

“Green Mountain Falls understands the artists’ practice; it’s so important because in the mountains, we’re in nature,” he said. “I think the biggest artist of them all is nature itself.”

In the skyspace, Amiri feels that Turrell’s creation coexists with the deep silence of nature, yet each is full of surprises reflected in myriad colors of the opening.

Amiri is spending his residency composing works for performances with the French-based Ensemble Kimya, along with a large chamber music group comprised of musicians from Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

“I have accomplished what I came here to do,” he said.

Born in Tehran, Iran, Amiri lives in Canada while maintaining a frenetic performance schedule.

“In Western society, you have to produce,” he said with a laugh. “The time we are living in, the capitalistic system, is based on production.”

A respite from travel and performance, for Amiri, the residency in Green Mountain Falls is an interlude of self-discovery.

“To be able to come somewhere tucked away, to focus on production and ultimately, the collaboration with nature – that’s why this place is so special,” he said.