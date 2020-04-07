The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Teller County Business Resource Webinar this week to assist with the latest information in layoffs, unemployment insurance and rehire strategies.
The webinar will be held Thursday from 2-3 p.m.
Expert panelists include Traci Marques, executive director of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, and Erica Romero, business services team lead at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
Those interested in joining the webinar may do so from their computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/324576901.
You can also dial in using your phone by calling 646-749-3112. Access code: 324-576-901.