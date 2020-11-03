The longest-serving director of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Miller received recognition from her peers at the chamber’s annual dinner last month.
Honored by the directors and staff of the Association of Chamber Executives for 25 years of service, Miller is credited with giving the local chamber a high profile.
In the past eight months, she has guided area businesses through the turmoil of the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She secured personal protection equipment, led a community movement to make masks — with not much notice — and dispensed information.
“Businesses don’t have the luxury of trying to weed through all that,” Miller said. “Our mission was getting businesses verifiable information of assistance that would help them stay in business.”
Appointed by Teller County commissioners to manage the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act recovery program, Miller steers business owners through the morass of reimbursement applications for coronavirus-related expenses.
“We still have the third round of grants where businesses can still purchase and be reimbursed through the first of December,” she said.
In the meantime, Miller is concerned about the effects of the pandemic on the mental health of the business community. “Managers have to do more and it’s about finding that work-life balance in the middle of a pandemic,” she said. “They have to make sure their staffs are OK, but they have to take care of themselves.”
Last month, Miller led an online panel discussion with mental-health counselors from Aspen Pointe. “They will come in and work with the businesses,” she said. “I don’t know if we know the warning signs and signals because we’ve never been through anything like this before. We’re learning as we go.”
Miller started her career as the chamber director in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. “I had no clue what I was doing and I reached out to professionals throughout this country,” she said.
After five years, Miller moved on to lead the chamber in Belleville, Illinois. “They were in debt and I thought it was a challenge for me to sharpen my skills as a chamber director,” she said.
She was in the city during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. “I was part of part of a group effort to put together a robust coalition,” she said. “Because nobody knew what we were dealing with and how to move forward.”
On a professional roll, she was hired as the chamber director in Summerville, S.C. “It wasn’t a position I wanted to continue,” she said. “Honestly, putting a female from the North in the South was extremely challenging “
However, in Summerville, Miller was part of a coalition that helped secure voter approval of a 1-cent sales tax increase to fund transportation improvements. “I’m very proud of that,” she said.
Fifteen years ago she came to Woodland Park where, seven years later, she applied her organizational skills to the community upheaval surrounding the Waldo Canyon Fire. When flood followed fire the next year, resulting in the periodic closure of U.S. 24 through Ute Pass, businesses asked for help.
Miller organized discussions among the major players in Teller County and engineers from the Colorado Department of Transportation that resulted in cameras and gates along the highway. “We were the ones who brought that all together. We were able to make a difference,” she said.
Obviously not for everyone, a chamber of commerce career is challenging. “Chamber directors have a lot of things going on all at one time,” Miller said. “We have to keep all of them running smoothly because if anything wobbles the others are affected.”
In accepting the award, Miller acknowledged that being a chamber director is not at the top of the usual list of career choices. “It’s been a very rewarding 25 years, to be a part of so many things across the country,” she said. “I’ve been on tours with the Air Force, met governors and senators, been a part of fashioning legislation in all the areas where I’ve been. It’s an extremely robust career.”