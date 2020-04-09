A glitch in insurance coverage for small businesses that came to light at the beginning of outbreak of COVID-19 in March has left many owners scrambling.
“Until this pandemic hit, I’m thinking that 99% of business owners had no clue that ‘pandemic/virus’ was an exclusion in their business-interruption insurance,” said Debbie Miller, executive director of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
As a result, Miller and the directors of up to 90 chambers of commerce and business associates in 15 states created the Save Small Business Coalition to address concerns of the owners of small businesses.
The coalition advocates that government funding be provided to insurance carriers for a streamlined process without adversely impacting the overall insurance safety net, Miller said.
The coalition is focused on an effort of backfill funds paid to owners of small businesses. “If insurance companies pay this out, can they recoup those dollars?” Miller said, acknowledging that each state is regulated differently in the insurance industry.
While Miller expects requests to be turned down, the rejection is, in essence, the first step. “As we proceed with this lobby group, what may come forth is that those businesses will already be on record as filing and if there is something that becomes available they are one step ahead," she said.
To begin the process, business owners would contact the insurance agent, despite the expected rejection, Miller said. “A lot of our mom-and-pop retails have been forced to close,” she added. “They need to call if they have been forced to close or have laid off employees, so the wisest thing they can do right now is call the insurance company.”
As a member of the coalition, Miller issues a challenge. “It is imperative at this time our elected officials come together and support the backbone of this country – small businesses."
For additional help, the U.S. Chamber has released a series of resources developed under the CARES – Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (Phase III bill). Learn more at