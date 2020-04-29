The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions.
CHAMBER JOINS SAVE SMALL BUSINESS FUND
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is part of the Save Small Business Fund, a nationwide effort to address small business owners’ immediate needs, mitigate closures and job losses. Launched last week, the fund is a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Initiative, in conjunction with Vistaprint, to provide assistance to small businesses and local chambers of commerce impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the Chamber Foundation will distribute $5,000 grants to small employers in the U.S. and its territories. Grant applications opened April 20. For more information on eligibility, grant timeline, and more, visit savesmallbusiness.com.
NEWMONT MINING CORP. EMPLOYEES DELIVER FOOD, TOILETRIES FOR TELLER FAMILIES, SENIORS
Employees of Newmont Mining Corp. in Victor collected and delivered food and toiletries for clients of Community Partnership Family Resource Center and Teller Senior Coalition. The coalition delivered at least 99 boxes to seniors in the past few weeks.
GRANT FUNDS DISTRIBUTED TO TELLER ORGANIZATIONS
The Pikes Peak Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund distributed $54,000 in grant funding to Teller County organizations as of April 8. The recipients are: Community of Caring Foundation/Aspen Mine Center, Community Partnership Family Resource Center, Dragon Fly Retreats and Veteran Support Services, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Teller Senior Coalition.
COMMUNITY HEALTH PARTNERSHIP NAMES AMBER PTAK CEO
Community Health Partnership announced April 13 it has named Amber Ptak CEO. Ptak has served as the interim CEO since November.
“I am grateful to the Community Health Partnership Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead this organization. I have spent my entire career fostering collaborative leadership and addressing complex health issues through systems thinking, so achieving this organization’s vision is personally and professionally important to me,” Ptak said.
Ptak joined CHP in June as Director of Community Partnerships. Prior to joining CHP, she was a senior development officer at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation. She previously served as the Gill Foundation’s Director of Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado and in various roles with TESSA and El Paso County Public Health. Ptak has a Master of Public Administration degree with a nonprofit strategic management focus from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs and a Bachelor of Science in public health from Western Michigan University.
Last fall, the CHP board engaged executive search firm EFL Associates in a nationwide CEO search process. The organization received more than 50 applications.
“… The Board of Directors feels strongly that Amber’s focus on organizational culture, unique expertise in collaborative leadership and collective impact, and passion for community health make her an ideal fit for the job. With Amber at the helm, sky is the limit in terms of this organization’s impact,” said Annette Fryman, chairperson, Community Health Partnership.
CHP works with diverse networks to tackle complex problems confronting communities across the Pikes Peak region, including homelessness, suicide prevention, access to care and substance abuse.
