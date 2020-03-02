Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung has been named Wagon Boss of the Year in the annual contest sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
In other awards, volunteers for the Chamber won a collective nod by the voters for Volunteer of the Year.
Peak Vista Community Health Center in Divide took the award for Nonprofit of the Year while James Wiley’s Ute Pass Chiropractic was named Business of the Year. Mark Gendron, yard operations manager at Foxworth Galbraith Lumber Yard, was named Employee of the Year.
The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Gala March 20 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. For information about the event, contact the chamber at 687-9885 or woodlandparkchamber.com.