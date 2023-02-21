Derrick “Dick “ Carpenter has been selected as the Wagon Boss of the Year 2022 by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber seeks to honor someone who gives so selflessly to our community,” said Debbie Miller, chamber president.

Owner of Dependable Masonry Inc., Carpenter moved to Teller County in 1968. His parents were caretakers of the John Wesley Methodist Ranch in Divide. He met his wife, Connie, in Woodland Park, and with the exception of the time spent at Colorado State University, the Carpenters have never left the City Above the Clouds.

Carpenter offered his services and financial support to renovating an old building in Gold Hill Square South for new offices of Community Partnership Family Resource Center.

“Because of his leadership, knowledge, compassion, the building remodel came in under budget and finished on time,” said Jodi Mijares, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization.

With the savings, Community Partnership added improvements not affordable under the original scope of work.

When asked to join Community Partnership’s board, Carpenter did not immediately say yes.

“Mr. Carpenter does not make decisions lightly, but is intentional and becomes a part of something he believes in and then invests his whole heart,” Mijares said. “He listened to understand the vision of the organization, needs of staff, the client needs, what programs were offered and quickly adapted a plan that would fit their needs.”

Over the past several years, Carpenter has been the ministry director for Woodland Park Community Church and was involved in starting/planting three new churches, including one in Cripple Creek, said Pastor Kirk Greenstreet.

Carpenter’s life is a model for young people, said Steve Woolf, chair of the chamber board. “He is a kind, caring, compassionate person who cares about the community and gives back in a variety of ways,” Woolf said.

Tony Perry, 2014 Wagon Boss, praised Carpenter’s leadership. “With Derrick, if we imagine a Wagon Boss leading us down the trail, he is the quiet, strong, and intense leader that everyone gets behind and respects as he is as true as the North Star,” Perry said.

Julie Matthews, former owner of The Insurance Center, was named the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year. For the past 15 years, Matthews has been a member of the Ute Pass Symphony Guild, whose annual event is the July 5th Symphony Above the Clouds.

“As president of the guild, I have worked with Julie in retail and publicity. She has met challenges with enthusiasm, imagination and dedication,” Ellen Carrick said. “Last year, the retail T-shirt sales, due to her warmth and passion for the Symphony, exceeded all expectations.”

As well, Matthews has served the chamber as an Ambassador, assisting with grand openings, ribbon cuttings and Business After Hours. She is a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church, fulfilling needs such as delivering meals.

“Given a task or initiative there is complete confidence Julie will follow through for the organization she is volunteering for,” said Miller, the chamber president.

HtN – Hope Lives Here is the nonprofit of the year. Founded more than 40 years ago by the late Greg Schilling, HtN is recognized across the community for offering temporary help to hundreds of Woodland Park residents.

The last few years have proven to be challenging for many, which in turn has increased demand from HtN. An all-volunteer organization, the HtN team interviews and vets clients. This team is trained to communicate effectively to offer services which are often complemented by other resources as well.

“A hand up for many is the one step they need in a time of crisis. HtN has proven they can be that resource,” said Mark Maruszak, the chamber’s chair-elect.

Woodland Professional Building has been named Business of the Year. During the recent pandemic-related challenges, including the rise of inflation, WPB, whose owners are Lee and Karin Taylor, has been able to maintain fully-occupied spaces.

“Lee, Karin and the rest of the team at Woodland Professional Building have been essential partners in starting and growing my business,” said Jeri Yingling, executive director of Crystal Creek Counseling. “WPB’s central location and standards of cleaning and sanitation allowed me to serve my clients during the COVID crisis.”

Tthe parking lot is annually resealed, striped and painted, while the deck is stained and available for use by tenants. Over the years of ownership, the Taylors have provided parking for special events, serve as a check-in venue for the Holiday Home Tour and help youth groups hold car washes to raise funds.

The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Gala March 17 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Dinner tickets are available by contacting the chamber office at 719-687-9885 or via the website, woodlandparkchamber.com. In addition, two Wagon Boss Scholarships totaling $10,000 will be awarded to area high school students at the gala.