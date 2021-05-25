The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce announces its 2020 award winners.
Ken Matthews has been named the 2020 Wagon Boss. Ken served two terms on Woodland Park City Council and served as the liaison to the utilities board and Keep Woodland Park Beautiful. He is a past president of the Teller County Home Builders, served 10 years on the planning commission, was a member of the Teller County Economic Development Council and a charter member of the Ute Pass Kiwanis Club. Matthews was a key partner in the creation of the Woodland Park Teen Center.
“Ken has never been selfish with his time, knowledge and integrity,” said Michael Harper, a local Realtor. “He lent his expertise and leadership willingly to all organizations he served.”
Matthews founded his semi-custom home building business in Woodland Park in 1986 and was also the co-owner of the Insurance Center with his wife, Julie.
“I have often stated that if you look up the definition of ‘perseverance,’ you would likely find Ken listed as an example. Ken always went the extra mile to bring the best to Woodland Park and Teller County, not for himself but for the citizens and visitors to our great town and area,” said former Woodland Park Mayor and Teller County Commissioner Clarke Becker.
Former Woodland Park Mayor Gary Crane noted, “Ken used to say, ‘builders are the guys with the white hats on.’”
Ellen Carrick is the Volunteer of the Year. She donates her time to the Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, Ute Pass Symphony Guild, Woodland Park Main Street, Downtown Development Authority and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber.
“Over this past year, some of these organizations had to adapt a different way of operations and Ellen was always one of the first willing to adapt and continue to move forward and grow the organization,” said Chamber President Deb Miller.
Carrick has remarkable business acumen, said Lynn Jones, co-owner of Colorado GearLab. “Ellen is a fun person to serve with and cares deeply about her volunteer posts,” she said.
Teller Senior Coalition is the Nonprofit of the Year. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought on urgent needs such as reaching home-bound seniors and providing meals, groceries and medicine. “We are so fortunate they were able to pivot and provide services to those who were housebound at the height of the pandemic,” said Vera Egbert, a chamber board member. “This nonprofit is a critical cog for the seniors of Teller County.”
Colorado GearLab was named Business of the Year. When COVID-19 hit. Owners Lynn and George Jones utilized the “shutdown” time to pivot the business model and offer online customer service. During this time, Lynn and George were negotiating a purchase of an existing downtown facility that would enlarge their space capacity and keep them on the city’s main street.
Over the years Lynn Jones has been active with the “Shop Small” campaign, and was featured by the Small Business Development Center in Colorado Springs.
“Lynn and George are an integral part of our business community here in Woodland Park,” said Steve Woolf, chairman of the chamber board.
These annual awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Gala, slated for Aug. 13 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Dinner tickets are available by contacting the Chamber office at 719-687-9885 or going to the website, woodlandparkchamber.com.