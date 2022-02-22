Michael Harper has been named Wagon Boss of the Year 2021 by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
Harper, who owns Michael Harper Real Estate, is known for visiting the sick with his therapy dog, Lincoln, a standard poodle. “We will never know the hundreds of patients’ lives that Michael and Lincoln have positively touched with his visits to the hospital,” states Chamber President Debbie Miller, in a press release.
Pat Hyslop was named Volunteer of the Year, recognized for her work with area second-graders for the annual history tour of the community. To ensure the completion of the historic film about area dude ranches, Hyslop assisted in writing the scripts, working with the film crew and doing the follow-up work. “Pat even completed another film about the history of lettuce and potato farming in Divide,” said Donna Finicle, a member of the Ute Pass Historical Society.
Community Partnership Family Resource Center is the Nonprofit Organization of the Year. Founded in part due to the initiation of limited gaming in Cripple Creek and the challenges to human services and family-support services, the organization pivoted during the pandemic to meet additional challenges, including launching a food pantry. In August 2021, the partnership was one of two family resource centers highlighted in a research report by the Omni Institute. The research showed that every dollar invested in the resource center resulted in a $2.92 savings in the child-welfare system.
Christi Conner, business office manager and director of Human Resources for Forest Ridge Senior Living, is Employee of the Year. “An aptitude for customer service is needed in all aspects of Ms. Conner’s position to include accounts payable, residents’ funds, payroll and the insurance processing for the residents. Christi truly embraces Forest Ridge’s mission statement ‘Compassionate Care with Heart,’” said Jamie Hutchins, transitional care manager at the facility.
Joanie’s Deli and Bakery is the Business of Year, honored for the ability to meet COVID challenges head-on. During the pandemic, Joanie’s increased staff from 6 to 14 to serve the needs of customers. As well, the business launched the Take and Bake option at the height of the pandemic shutdown. Through the past two years, the business provided better customer service with its point-of-sale system where customers could pay online or at the store. “Joanie’s desire to give back by donating to special events and the schools shows a true sense of community,” said Steve Woolf, chairman of the chamber board.
Miller and the chamber board will present the awards at the annual gala March 18 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Tickets are available by calling the chamber at 719-687-9885, or online at woodlandparkchamber.com.