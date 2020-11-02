By Michelle Karas
michelle.karas@ pikespeaknewspapers.com
As we all have made schedule adjustments in the past eight months, the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce had to remain flexible and patient this year when it came to holding its annual dinner and awards.
Originally scheduled for March 20, the dinner had to be postponed twice due to pandemic precautions before the chamber finally was able to host the fun evening of awards, fellowship, dinner and silent auction on a late October evening at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.
There were differences to past years’ galas: A temperature check for all who attended, mask-wearing, and social distancing — all in the name of caution during pandemic time. Also the “Return to the ‘70s” theme was unique, with several spirited chamber members dressing up in kind.
“Thank you for coming!” was the greeting echoed by Chamber President Debbie Miller to the 150 or so guests.
As in past years, it was a celebration of the Woodland Park business community. There was a silent auction with hundreds of donated items, a delicious dinner and an awards presentation.
A special tribune to former Mayor Neil Levy, who died in August, was made by his friend and former Woodland Park council member Carrol Harvey.
Awards included the “Wagon Boss” Award.
“Over the past 45 years, selected individuals have been named “Wagon Boss” of the Year. This award honors those men and women who are of high integrity, great ethical standards, distinguished leaders and actively involved within the community,” states the Woodland Park Chamber Foundation on its website.
This year the award was presented to Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung by a former “Wagon Boss,” former Woodland Park City Manager David Buttery.
DeYoung made a short thank-you speech and accepted his award, which came with a signature Wagon Boss cowboy hat.
There were also two Wagon Boss Scholarship Award winners, Eli Weatherill of Woodland Park High School and Jacob Wolinski of Cripple Creek High School.
Both young men are graduating seniors. They each received a $5,000 scholarship toward future pursuits. Weatherill plans to become a commercial pilot and Wolinski will pursue education at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to become a nurse.
Miller was called to the stage and honored for 25 years of service (see related story and photo).
Other awards included: Nonprofit of the Year — Peak Vista Community Health Clinics; Employee of the year —Mark Gendron of Foxworth Galbraith; Business of the Year — Ute Pass Chiropractic.
May 2021 is the target date for the next awards dinner.