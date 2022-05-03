The first in Teller County to offer off-roading adventures in a Polaris Side-by-Side, Great Outdoors Adventures is out front again with Jeep rentals.
Before implementing the new service, Drew and Angelica Stoll did their research into the recreational habits of Teller County residents, they said.
“I knew that Colorado has a history with Jeeps, with the Willy Jeeps in WWII for the soldiers,” Drew said. “When the first soldiers came back from WWII they were attracted to Jeeps and motorcycles.”
Among Colorado’s abundant trails, exploring in a Jeep first took hold in the Ouray/Silverton area, Drew said. “We know that Jeeping is really popular, but no one has tried to introduce them in this area in a significant way.”
While the Stolls offer guided Jeep tours, the rental option is another facet of the business based in Woodland Park.
“You can go on Jeep tours, but we want people to be able to have the driving experience in the Jeep,” Drew said. “You can go up to Pikes Peak as a passenger on a tour, which is a good experience, but you won’t have the excitement and challenge of driving the Jeep yourself.”
The new adventure option is a response to a demand. “People kept calling asking us about Jeep rentals,” Angelica said.
For the rental customers, the Stolls provide maps of various routes on paved and unpaved roads, avoiding heavily traveled UTV and ATV trails.
“We show where to go to be safe and can tell you where to find the best restaurants,” Drew said.
The Jeeps are available on an hourly basis, with options to rent for two, four and six hours, by the day or longer.
“We will help you find the best experience; that’s a huge part of our service, not just the rental of the vehicle,” Drew said. “That’s the big thing with us. We’re not just a rental car company.”
Along with the rentals, Great Outdoors Adventures features two-hour sunset wildlife tours, either with Drew as a guide or by following him in a rental Jeep. “With these tours, we can actually bring people to where the moose are,” he said.
After five years in business, the couple’s daughter, Christina Stoll, has joined the business as the creativity manager.
For reservations, check the website at GoAdventures.org, call 719-686-6816, or visit the shop at 19251 E. U.S. 24 i Woodland Park.