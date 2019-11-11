Anyone who knows Angelica Stoll at Great Outdoors Adventures in Woodland Park receives the gifts of her smile, her laugh and her gets-a-kick-out-of-life attitude.
Stoll, after less than two years in Woodland Park, recently received the Colorado Tourism Customer Service Award from Visit Colorado Springs, a marketing organization for the Pikes Peak Region.
Stoll is the face of the business that provides Utility Task Vehicle tours in Pike National Forest. She is the initial contact in the office, where she offers immediate comfort. “Would you like coffee, tea, Chai tea, hot chocolate?” she says, then adds a zinger. “Or chocolates?”
For Stoll, conversation comes naturally. “I trust people, see all the good stuff,” she said. “And I like to smile a lot. I treat people like they are friends and family.”
The Stolls, Angelica and her husband Drew, are members of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. “Angelica is the most professional business owner who knows her business inside and out,” said Deb Miller, chamber president and CEO. “Her customer service is exemplary and she truly wants the customer to enjoy their experience with them. We enjoy working with Angelica and everyone at their business.”
Stoll harks back to her childhood in Tela, Honduras, as the genesis of her trusting personality. “That’s how I grew up — we have big porches — people go by and you say ‘hello’ and if you are eating something, people will be invited in,” she said.
Thus, when a potential customer calls to arrange a ride in the forest, Stoll works her magic — listening. “If I listen, then I can 100% focus on them,” she said. “And when they come in I put the voice with the face.”
With a fireplace, plenty of plants and signs with uplifting sayings such as “Be Brave,” and “Embrace Kindness,” the Great Outdoors Adventures office invites conversation. There’s even an official greeter, Fisher, the Portuguese water dog.
“Fisher plays a huge, important role in the whole social events of this place,” Stoll said. “He makes people feel very comfortable.”
A cheerleader for nature, she believes in the company’s product, tours. “You will feel the fresh air; it’s so powerful just being in nature, the quietness and seeing the different type of landscape” she said. “We provide an experience in a beautiful place.”
While Angelica Stoll manages the office and the details, Drew Stoll guides the tours during the winter months. In the warmer seasons, clients have the option of self-guided tours with a GPS or a map of the trails.
Stoll received the award at a banquet Oct. 17 at the Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs.
“Our annual tourism awards celebration is an evening to celebrate our industry stars and talent. Angelica is certainly one of our region’s most amazing assets. She always has a smile on her face and her dedication to customer service is evident in all that she does,” said Kimberlie Griffis, director of partnership development for Visit Colorado Springs. “Angelica and Great Outdoors Adventures has received many five-star customer reviews and we’re honored to celebrate her.”