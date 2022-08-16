DIVIDE • There’s nothing like that feeling when a kite suddenly takes off into the wild blue yonder. At the Great Divide Kite Flight Saturday, the idea is to have a flock of kites dotting the sky above Hayden Divide Community Park.
Flight take-off is a community celebration, with free kites for children, courtesy of Lee Taylor and Edward Jones Investments. Some flyers bring their own super-duper kites such as the one that looks like a big fish.
This year’s celebration includes representatives from Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, the Sheriff’s Posse and Kyle Klug, the Hot Dog man with his food truck.
The Ute Pass/Woodland Park Kiwanis Club and Edward Jones sponsor the event, which is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Hayden Divide Loop Trail on South Hybrook Road in Divide.
A tradition presented by the Divide Chamber of Commerce, the flight is a community celebration that heralds the end of summer and beginning of the school year. “The Divide Chamber is dedicated to enhancing life in area communities by promoting local businesses and community interests,” said Dave Martinek, president of the chamber.