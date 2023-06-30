Mueller State Park hosted their annual Outdoor Skills Day and well over 600 people attended, Saturday, June 24.

Participants were able to visit and try their skills at 22 activities at several different locations throughout the park. There was fishing, both casting and fly fishing and kids participating in cast fishing were given a free fishing pole to use and keep. Other activities included; archery, shotgun, geocaching and even a visit from Ace, the one of the Air Force Academy’s Falcons.

There was a Mobile Earth and Space Observatory and free hot dogs from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and smore’s, pineapple/cherry upside down cake baked in a Dutch oven over coals and a special stew for backpackers.

Smiles were everywhere and the weather provided a beautiful day in Mueller State Park that sits at the base of Pikes Peak where elk, black bear, eagles, and hawks roam amongst the 5,121 acres of natural land.

“The amazing Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteers who helped run all the activities worked hard to provide a fun experience for the visitors. Thanks again to all the sponsors who helped make it possible,” said Linda Groat, Program Coordinator.