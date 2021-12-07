A special guest at the December meeting of Teller County Search and Rescue, Stephanie DiCenso reported good news on her recovery from injuries she suffered Aug. 15 on Sentinel Point.
As she reached the summit of Pikes Peak that afternoon, a storm approached and DiCenso turned around to head back. Just below treeline, she caught her foot in a tree limb across the trail, tripped an dislocated her left foot.
Responding to her 911 call, volunteers from Divide Fire arrived on scene followed shortly afterward by the team from search and rescue. “They loaded me on a litter and carried me down to Horsethief Park where they put me an ATV,” she said, speaking after the meeting.
From the ATV to an ambulance (from Ute Pass Ambulance District) standing by at the Horsethief trailhead, DiCenso was transported to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
“In the emergency room, the doctors placed my foot back into its proper position,” she said. “It was not fun. I screamed ‘bloody murder.’”
While readjusting DiCenso’s foot, doctors found she had also suffered a broken tibia and fibula.
Two days later, surgeons repaired the tibia and released her four days later. After three months of physical therapy, DiCenso is back on the trails. “I started with lighter hikes and am now up to harder hikes,” she said.
An avid mountaineer, DiCenso lives in Falcon but chooses to do many of her hikes in Teller County.
To thank the search and rescue team, DiCenso brought homemade holiday cookies and recounted the story for other members of the nonprofit organization that evening.