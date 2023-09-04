Granite Canyon General Store in Lake George, owned by Craig and Lisa Karlin, started a Pay it Forward Fund three years ago as a way to give back to the Lake George Community.

“The first year we owned the store, people kept leaving change in the “Take a Penny, Leave a Penny” cup intended as a tip. However, Lisa and I believe in giving back to your community (and we have the greatest community here in Lake George and Park County) and felt that money would be much better spent on the local community,” said Craig Karlin.

The fund was established as an effort to assist those in most need in the community; the children, the elders, and the environment. Since the onset, Granite Canyon General Store has matched the contributions dollar to dollar and the fund has grown year by year.

The first year they collected $327., in 2021 — $1,762. and in 2022 — $4,210. As of the end of July, they have collected $4,798. They are anticipating the total amount collected and the match will be over $10,000. this year.

Besides the donations, they also contribute two percent of the sales from products they produce; Life at 8000’, South Park, South Platte River Rat, Eleven Mile Life, etc.

Recipients of the Pay it Forward fund are; Lake George Fire Protection District’s annual toy drive at Christmas, Park County Senior Coalition, Coalition for the Upper South Platte, and Lake George Charter School.

“We can’t take all the credit. We may have started the fund, but it has exploded because of the amazing generosity of our customers. We continue to be both humbled and excited to see the growth of the fund what this means for our amazing Park County and Lake George Community,” he said.

“We truly appreciate each and every person who has made a donation because they are the ones that deserve the thanks,” he concluded.