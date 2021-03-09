GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Town officials expect to implement a managed parking system by the first week in April.
With just 250 designated parking spots in town, the initiation is a response to parking chaos during the summer of 2020.
Visitors parked in private driveways and other illegal spots while hikers flaunted rules of trail etiquette. Many left trash on the trails while others defecated in yards of the residents. Public restrooms were closed due to the restrictions of the coronavirus.
Additionally, social distancing on trails and roads, a recommended requirement, went by the wayside.
At a public meeting held via Zoom March 2, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees approved seven key recommendations of the two-year pilot program.
Paid parking will operate between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. April through October. Town residents will not be charged for parking.
Visitors will be able to park for free for the first two hours, followed by a charge of $2 an hour for the next two hours. After four hours, the cost would increase to $5 an hour for a maximum of $34 for 10 hours.
While the method of payment for parking has not been decided, suggestions range from using QR codes, a telephone-based system or a kiosk.
The request for proposals to manage the program are due March 22 and the town expects to announce the contractor at a public meeting April 6. Town Manager Angie Sprang said the RFPs have drawn interest from three contractors.
To design the pilot program, the town relied on a consultant, Jonathan Cain, who donated his services as research for his master’s degree thesis on tourist-based economics.
To enforce the new system, the town established the position of code enforcement officer. The law enforcement officer could issue summonses, detain, make arrests or impound property for violations of the parking regulations.