“Hey Pal.”
Those were usually the first words out of Neil Levy’s mouth when we saw each other in person or talked on the phone. Sadly, I won’t hear him utter them again.
Neil died on Aug. 1 at the age of 66 after a relatively short battle with kidney cancer. The Woodland Park community — and the world — has lost one of the great ones. And like so many of us, I lost a friend.
Neil’s zest for life was infectious. He was quick with a joke or a story that would make you laugh even when you were dealing with physical or emotional pain. When he walked into a room people usually flocked his way to shake the hand of the white-haired man with a warm smile.
Neil was small in stature, but he was a mountain of a man. I always looked up to him.
He was a passionate coach, but more than that he was a teacher and a mentor to countless young men. He also showed me how to be a kinder, gentler and more loving person.
I am fortunate to have this platform to share a few of my memories and thoughts about Neil. I am one of thousands in and around Teller County whose life was made a little brighter by knowing him.
Neil was Woodland Park’s varsity baseball coach for four seasons (2016-2019). I wrote dozens of stories on his teams and players. If I couldn’t make a game in person, he would phone me afterward — win or lose — and give me details. He made my job easier.
It seemed like Neil was omnipresent. A two-term mayor of Woodland Park, often after a baseball game he had to head to a city council meeting that would sometimes run long into the night. From there, he would stop by his restaurants — the Swiss Chalet and Pepper Tree — before heading home.
In February 2018 I was involved in a terrible car accident and spent 18 days in Penrose Hospital. Neil visited me several times on his way to, or from, the Pepper Tree or a meeting. Just seeing his face cheered me up and gave me a hope during a very bleak time.
Neil found a way to get along with everyone, even though he might not share the same political beliefs or spiritual faith. Neil was Jewish, but he took the time to get to know Andrew Wommack and support his Bible college and ministry.
Neil attended the Men’s Advance’s at Charis and got to know Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy. In March 2019, Neil arranged for me to have an interview with Dungy in the Woodland Park High School cafeteria prior to the coach giving a talk to students.
The stories of Neil’s generosity are endless. He was always on the go. He was incredibly generous with his money. He always picked up the tab when we ate at the Pepper Tree or Swiss, or his favorite hole-in-the-wall Mexican food hideout in Colorado Springs.
We always talked about playing golf together, but that never happened. We did walk many golf courses together. When two of his sons, Sam and Lou, played for Woodland Park, Neil would navigate the course with them and give pointers along the way.
I will miss you, my friend. Thank you for the great memories.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.