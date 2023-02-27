In this week's paper you’ll find the annual Teller County Guide, a magazine supplement to The Courier in which we share stories that we hope will delight visitors to the area as well as permanent residents.

It’s one of several special sections I’ve proudly helped come to fruition over the past four years in my time as editor of the Pikes Peak Courier.

Another of those annual special sections, our popular Best of Teller magazine, is coming soon — in June. It’s where we publish the results of the annual Best of Teller contest, in which readers vote for their favorite people and places. This fun contest soon kicks off with a voting period that spans the month of April. Look for details in upcoming Courier editions and at bestofteller.com, which will soon be updated with this year’s nominees.

There will be a new editor putting that magazine together, as my time in this role is in its last days as I write this, my final column.

This week I start a new job, in the nonprofit sector, and a fresh face will be taking over as editor of The Courier.

After 24 years in journalism, I’m headed down a new career path.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the communities and residents of Teller County and Ute Pass since taking over as Courier editor in June 2019.

It was a rare week that I didn’t receive at least one letter to the editor or request to publish a guest opinion column. Most weeks your letters filled up my email inbox to overflowing! This shows how much the people of Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Florissant, Divide, Victor, Green Mountain Falls care about where you live and work.

It’s been my privilege to help share your stories here.

So long, and a heartfelt thank you!