Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of articles about doing business in Woodland Park.
In a time when online shopping affects retail shops around the nation during the holidays, local Woodland Park merchants count on loyalty and innovation to thrive.
The UPS Store
At The UPS Store in the Safeway plaza, owner Sue Greene capitalizes on the quirks of the retail phenomena known as “jumping on Amazon” or shopping online.
“Amazon has a return program where they generate QR codes for the items,” she said. “We are the only authorized place in the county that can scan those QR codes. From that standpoint, it’s been good for us.”
That’s the good news. “But being in a location where the demographics are a little older and not everyone is computer-or smart-phone literate, we spend a lot of time educating,” she said.
In fact, the return business is so hefty that Greene has set aside a special section with a laptop and an employee. “We’re making some money but not as much as we would like,” she said. “Amazon is not the best at compensating.”
But ordering online doesn’t take much more than a click of a mouse and a credit card number, never mind the QR codes. “People are ordering online and just letting Amazon ship it directly to whoever they’re buying for,” she said. “The overall revenue for shipping is down slightly. It’s been a steady decline with the advent of Amazon.”
But there are other ways to combat online ordering. “I’m not one to let that bother me so I just figure out other things to do,” she said.
Greene compensates by accepting deliveries, and plenty of them in December. “We have more than 200 families and small businesses who receive their mail here — and their packages,” she said.
To top that off, Amazon actually delivers to UPS, along with Fed-Ex and the U.S. Postal Service. The auxiliary service benefits from residents who move to the mountains but can still work at home. “Because we’re in an area where so many work out of their homes, this gives them a street address and 24-hour access to pick up their mail,” she said.
The UPS Store, 1067 E. US 24, also offers printing services, including printing logos on promotional products and photographs from a USB drive or CD. “We have a graphic designer so if the photograph needs to be touched up, we can do it,” she said. “We also publish books for several organizations up here.”
The Human Bean
In today’s fast-paced environment and need for instant gratification, with no time to get out of the car for a cup of coffee, Dan and Sara Taylor have hit the sweet spot of consumer wishes.
Judging from the steady line of cars circling around to the drive-up window throughout the day, The Human Bean of Woodland Park fills a gap. “We opened Sept. 10 and I was overwhelmed with the support in the community,” said Sara Taylor, who manages the business. “And it continues.”
The Taylors broadened the coffee-drink offerings with hot chocolate, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and smoothies, the latter a response to requests from the customers. “That was a surprise,” Dan Taylor said.
In addition to caffeinated coffee, the drive-thru business offers Swiss Water decaffeinated coffee that is chemical-free.
“This whole thing, the drive-up, came out of wanting to upgrade the car wash,” said Dan, who expects to complete the construction for the car wash portion of the business next year. “We found this property but it needed all these improvements — which is why it never sold.”
The requirements from the city included improvements for drainage, sewer and power lines while extending Pikes Peak Road to allow access to both businesses. “The drive-up was really secondary but we couldn’t figure out a way to finance all the improvements and do the car wash,” Dan Taylor said. “It just made sense to make the most use of the property.”
In the meantime, the Taylors are driven by motivators such as providing high-quality ingredients, friendly baristas and a beautiful building.
The building, located in the center of downtown, is distinctive, the dark-wood siding an artistic project of Dan Taylor. “The boards came from Casey’s Lumber in Woodland Park, but I textured, stained and put them on the building,” he said.
Medford, Ore.-based The Human Bean, with 79 drive-thru coffee locations in 10 states, donates to coffee farmers. The Taylors direct their philanthropy to local organizations, such as a recent gift of $2,348 to UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital through the Coffee for the Cure promotion. The funds help women in Teller County who have been diagnosed with breast cancer with such necessities as groceries or transportation for treatments.
The drive-thru window is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. “I specifically stay open until 7 p.m. because of the change of shift at the hospital and Forest Ridge,” Sara Taylor said.
The Human Bean (thehumanbean/franchises/woodland-park/), 275 E. US 24, employs 13 baristas who receive three weeks of training. “I spent three weeks in Oregon in training before opening the shop,” she said.
The Southern Lilly
Marvin Clifton likes to tell stories, chat with diners and exude good cheer. He also loves to cook — thinks it’s the greatest. Owner of The Southern Lilly restaurant in Gold Hill Square in Woodland Park, Clifton is right on target.
Born and raised in the South, Clifton has carved a niche in the mountains with his Southern frieds — chicken, okra, green tomatoes, chicken-fried steak and catfish.
Not everything served in the restaurant is fried. “We do grilled ribeyes, grilled salmon, pork chops, baked and mashed potatoes, french fries, all made in-house,” he said. “A lot of the food here is based on my grandmother’s and great grandmother’s recipes, some from the 1860s, 1870s; these are the kinds of inspirations I used when I started the place.”
Before opening The Southern Lilly in March 2017, Clifton took into account all the negatives about doing business in Woodland Park — the location in a shopping center where other restaurants failed, for instance, or the fact that winter is a downer. He took it all in stride, along with the due diligence, and talking to people on the street.
“This business is seasonal; we do 70% of our business over the summer,” he said. “I love what I do and I’m good at what I do,” he said. “Restaurants are risky; you can do everything right and still fail.”
But there are those good days. “We were really busy for dinner last night — a Tuesday night in December — makes my heart swell,” he said.
As a first-time restaurant owner, Clifton counts on Jennifer Lindh to keep things hopping and has since the beginning of the Southern Lilly. “I was so fortunate to find her,” he said.
For the baking side of the menu, Clifton’s mother, Paula Sue Clifton, makes biscuits, German chocolate cake — her grandmother’s recipe, cookies and flourless chocolate cake. “Almost 90% of my menu is gluten-free, and hopefully, by February, I’ll be 100% gluten-free in here,” he said.
The place is inviting, the walls lined with works by local artists. As well, Clifton offers charitable time off for his employees who have worked at the restaurant for at least six months. “I will pay them up to 18 hours a year to volunteer for an organization that makes a difference in the community,” he said.
The Southern Lilly (thesouthernlilly.com), 727 Gold Hill Place, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.