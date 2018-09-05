Two people were saved from a car fire near Woodland Park after a good Samaritan pulled them from their burning vehicle in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, according to Colorado State Patrol.
At approximately 3:51 a.m., Richard Krochta, an employee with Savage Services who was driving a commercial vehicle to Cripple Creek Gold Mine, observed a vehicle on fire approximately 15 feet off the north side of westbound Highway 24.
Krochta stopped his own vehicle and trailer and jumped out with his fire extinguisher, police said.
As he attempted to smother the fire, police said Krochta heard the driver yelling for help. Krochta was able to open the driver’s side door and pull the driver to safety before he pulled another person, the vehicle’s registered owner, from the front passenger seat before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
The vehicle was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived on scene, Northeast Teller County Fire Captain Brian Stimits told police. Stimits said Krochta’s actions “surely saved the lives of both occupants, who had sustained incapacitating injuries” from the vehicle’s collision with a tree, according to a statement released by the Colorado State Patrol.
Both occupants would have been consumed by the fire if Krochta had not pulled them from the burning vehicle, Stimits said.
Investigators determined the driver, Scott Smith, 70, had fallen asleep at the wheel. Smith and passenger Denese Kiostrzewa, 59, were traveling to Cripple Creek from Colorado Springs.
Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. Due to severe fire damage inside the vehicle, investigators could not determine which air bags deployed, police said. No impairment from alcohol or other drugs is suspected.
It is unknown as of press time whether Smith will face charges.
Savage Services is located at 2510 E. Las Vegas St. in Colorado Springs.
The company’s headquarters is in Midvale, Utah. Savage Services began operating in the area in February. Krochta has been employed with them for six months.