The City of Cripple Creek recently received positive news via the dismissal of a lawsuit brought against the city said City Manager Ray White at the Oct. 18 council meeting.
White announced that on Oct. 12, the Teller County District Court decided in favor of a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Triple Crown Casinos, Holland Ventures Inc. and Casino Holdings Inc. against the City of Cripple Creek and Full House Resorts.
The complaint against the city stated that, as adjacent landowners, the three casino entities would be “adversely affected” by the Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Redevelopment Project, a proposed structure which had been approved by the council on April 18.
The Bronco Billy’s project was approved April 18 as a Project of Special Merit along with right-of-way vacation of a portion of Second Street between Bennett and Carr avenues, vacation of portions of alley ways east and west intersecting Second Street, a building height variance for a six-story building and parking garage and parking lot conditional use and special exception.
Full House Resorts had researched the city’s code, submitting their proposal under the guidelines of a “Project of Special Merit” ordinance which has existed in city code since 1991, but had never been utilized.
Provisions in the ordinance allow for new construction, as long as the designs are compatible with the city’s unique 19th century architecture; the ordinance specifically states the intent is not to construct reproductions of 19th century buildings but to encourage construction that complements existing architecture.
However, the plaintiffs claimed that the proposed structure was not in compliance with the city’s historic preservation ordinance saying they would be adversely affected by the allowance of a competitor “to build without complying with historic preservation guidelines resulting in decreases in gaming traffic and revenues” at their casinos.
The order of dismissal states in its narrative that the plaintiffs complained that “a hotel with three levels of glass and metal causes aesthetic harm in some fashion.”
Citing case law, District Court Judge Scott A. Sells ruled against the lawsuit stating: “Economic injury from lawful competition does not confer standing to question the legality of a competitor’s operations.”
Regarding the aesthetics arguments, Sell’s order stated: “I do not find Plaintiffs claim of aesthetic harm to establish standing persuasive ... Plaintiffs do not allege any specific facts to support this claim.”
According to White, the plaintiffs have 49 days from the date of judgement to appeal.
Councilman Tom Litherland asked White how much cost was incurred by taxpayers with regards to the lawsuit to which White replied that, although he does not have a final figure, many hours were devoted to the lawsuit’s defense by the city attorney and the cost was “substantial.”
In other city business, council held a public hearing and then voted to approve a retail liquor license application for the recently acquired Full House Resort property, 279 E. Bennett Ave., part of the Imperial Hotel complex.
Formerly the Monte Carlo Emporium, and prior to that, Big Jim’s Casino, Bronco Billy’s General Manager Mark Murphy said Full House Resorts will re-open the new acquisition as the Christmas Casino and Inn on Thursday and once again utilize the historic Imperial Hotel.
Murphy said the new casino will have 100 devices — 50 of which will be new gaming machines with the balance being pulled from other Bronco Billy’s casinos. This will mean the city could realize additional income, up to $60,000 per annum by some estimates, derived from gaming device fees plus lodging tax from guests staying in rooms at the re-opened Imperial Hotel.
White made an announcement that the Cripple Creek Transportation Department received the 2018 Small Community Transit Agency of the Year from the Colorado Transit Authority. The city’s transportation department has made great strides with its local Cripple Creek Shuttle and Trolley, transit service to Victor, Divide and Woodland Park, plus the Gold Camp Connector.