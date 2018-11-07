A ceremony on Sunday pays tribute to 68 men who served in WWI and lived in Goldfield and Independence, which at the time, were combined cities.
“We’re going to mount a granite plaque at Goldfield City Hall,” said Ned Sterne, who with Barbara Morgan, Lois and John Wilcox, spearheaded the project.
The plaque contains all of the names, many of them familiar to area residents.
Tom Litherland, with the American Legion Post No. 171, will read the names during the commemoration.
The occasion is a revival of Goldfield history and momentum inspired by the original Goldfield flag at the Cripple Creek District Museum, Sterne said.
Research sources include the museum, the Denver Public Library’s Western History and Genealogy Department and the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation.
“I felt like the plaque and the ceremony would have meaning,” Sterne said.
The ceremony is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Goldfield City Hall at the corner of 9th Street and Victor Avenue in Goldfield — one mile northeast of Victor off CR Road 81.
The time coincides with the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended WWI.