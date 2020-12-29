Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park will open the new year with the movie “Rook,” showing Jan. 1-17.
Filmed in locations in Cripple Creek and Victor over 12 days in November 2018, “Rook” stars Sarah Johanna Jewell, Zack Rush, Lew Temple and Bobby Lee Black.
Jewell, a daughter of Sonja and Rex Oliver, was raised in Lake George.
A Studiotown production, the film was directed and produced by Stephen Morgan and Steve Kitzman, respectively.
“The location itself kind of plays a character in the movie,” Morgan said.
A modern-day Western, the story revolves around a projected gold heist estimated by the protagonists to be worth $500,000. Unfortunately, the proposed heist turns into something different. Rather than riches, the characters played by Jewell and Rush end up at the mercy of backwoods brothers they rooked. And the plot thickens.
Area residents should find most of the locations in the film to be familiar. Tourists and locals alike will recognize Bronco Billy’s, the Brass Ass and the Century casinos in the film. The historic buildings and Victorian-period architecture are the ideal setting for an old-fashioned Western.
A scene filmed at the Miner’s Claim 1899 bar casts an old-West ambience. The late Jim Conley’s old Lincoln, for instance, is put to use as a gangster’s vehicle.
“There are people in the film who may or may not resemble actual characters,” said Kitzman, former marketing director for the city of Cripple Creek.
The filming was an economic boost to southern Teller County as the entire crew bunked for a month at the old high school, now a soccer camp owned by Mark and Tarla Perdue.
With production costs at $99,000, the producers credit the work of Matthew Polis of Sound Space and Peder Morganthaler, the colorist, for the film’s high quality.
“After you shoot a movie, the colorist comes in and tells where to put the different colors,” Morgan said. “You really can’t get more photogenic than Cripple Creek and Victor.”
In the time of restrictions due to the coronavirus, Robert Morgan (no relation to the director), owner of Gold Hill Theatres, has arranged for socially-distanced seating in both theatres.
Critically-acclaimed, the movie has a rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon Prime, where it is available for live streaming. The movie, currently not rated, is intended for a mature audience.
“What COVID has done is changed the game for distribution,” Kitzman said. “Studios now are going straight to streaming concurrently with the theatrical release, where, before, that would never happen.”
A financial setback for movie-chain owners, the trend opens the door wider for independent producers such as Morgan and Kitzman, “This non-traditional way is becoming the norm,” Kitzman said.
The two have plans. “We’re constantly meeting new higher-level people and we’re hoping that will lead to bigger and better things,” Kitzman said. “And this area will be the beneficiary of bigger and better things.”
Morgan and Kitzman will introduce and tell the story of “Rook” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the 615 Midland Ave. theatre. The event, which includes the film and a chat with the crew, comes with free hot chocolate and cookies.
“Rook” will screen at 1 p.m. daily through Jan. 17, beginning Jan. 1.