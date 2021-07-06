A trolley ride through Cripple Creek features theatre, history and a jaunt through the imagination.
In just 90 minutes, passengers can hark back to the 1890s and watch what happens back in the day on the Original Historical Gold Camp Trolley Tours. “We have re-enactors who come on board to talk about the history of Cripple Creek,” said Peggy Sorenson, who with her husband, Curt, along with Pat and George Lewis, initiated the tours for the Gold Camp Victorian Society in 2016.
Presented by the city of Cripple Creek, the tours are intended to keep history alive through stories filled with drama and intrigue.
Figures from the past pop up at each stop. With the city’s commitment to maintaining the historic ambience and Victorian architecture, passengers are invited to imagine the scenes. At the old jail, for instance, a prisoner suddenly bolts out the door, right smack in front of the passengers. No reason to fear, however, as the escapee continues to run down Bennett Avenue, away from them.
Today, the jail no longer holds prisoners. It’s a museum of prisoner-related memorabilia.
The tours take in all aspects of the past. For instance, in the old days, not all women were stay-at-home moms. Pearl DeVere, for instance, was a lady of the night in the area’s most famous brothel, the Homestead House — another stop on the tour. DeVere is one of the most famous of characters who contribute to the city’s colorful legends.
But not all women worked at night. Doc Susy, for instance, will have a word or two on the trolley. So will Johnny Nolon, who opened his saloon at Third and Bennett in 1891. One hundred years later, Johnny Nolon’s Casino opened in the same building, a classic example of Victorian architecture.
“We give a history of the buildings on the tour,” said Sorenson, who with Sue Stinson, is one of five society tour guides. Both are former teachers.
For a more somber note, the tour stops at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, where the caretaker, Digger O’Dell, talks about the famous people finally resting there, including DeVere.
“Our tours are based on the idea (that came about) in Savannah, Georgia,” Sorenson said. The Old Town Trolley Tours have been a success in the southern city.
After a year off due to the pandemic, members of the society are resuming the tours on Saturdays through Labor Day. The trolley leaves at 1 p.m. from the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave. But the trolley takes a break during Donkey Derby Days Aug. 14 and 15. Tours are $10.
Learn more at goldcampvictoriansociety.org.