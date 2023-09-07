The Gold Camp Victorian Society of Cripple Creek announced on Sept. 2 its 2024 sponsorship of the Cripple Creek District Museum.

The mission of both the Cripple Creek District Museum and of the Gold Camp Victorian Society is the preservation of the history of the Cripple Creek Gold Mining District.

Several Gold Camp Victorian Society representatives proudly presented a check for $1000 to the Director of the Cripple Creek District Museum, Bill Burcaw.

"We are very happy to have the opportunity to become a sponsor of our sister organization as we pursue our common goal together," Gold Camp Victorian Society President Howard Melching said. "We look forward to a long and lasting relationship with the Museum."