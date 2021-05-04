The Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center offers competition and the possibility of earning college scholarships for high school students.
“We’re always promoting activities that involve kids,” said Phil Chase, treasurer of the Teller County Shooting Society, a nonprofit organization that launched and maintains the center. “In May, the Girl Scouts are coming out to learn the basics of shooting and how to handle a weapon.”
The members are working on constructing a new range for trap and skeet shooting. Funded by a $50,500 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the range is intended to invite competition and attract young people to the sport.
The sports center is on 141 acres in Gillette Flats at 1805 County Road 81 on land the organization leases from Newmont Mining Corp.
“If our center goes away, the land reverts back to Newmont,” Chase said.
A tour of the land with Chase and Larry Marty, the center’s range manager, offers an up-close-and-personal view of the sport and the various target sites.
“Our goal is to protect the environment,” Chase said. “There’s a lot of negative stuff out now about people going into the forest and shooting up the trees.”
The sports center promotes safe shooting, say the two men. “You don’t have to go out into the forest, endanger people’s lives, ruin and contaminate the environment,” Chase said. “It’s all right here. We control it right here.”
The range offers opportunities for people to prepare to earn concealed-carry permits. Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department and Alpine Firearms in Woodland Park provide the classes.
“There are a lot of guns that have been bought in the last few years,” Chase said. “We want those people to be safe with it and understand the legal parts.”
The classes in Cripple Creek are in two parts.
“In the morning, they give information on Colorado law about carrying a gun,” Marty said. “In the afternoon, they come up here and they actually have to shoot a gun.”
Along with promoting the sport of shooting, the society members teach gun safety.
“There are people who come out here and have never even touched a gun,” Chase said. “They take it right out of the box. We don’t allow anything above a .50 caliber gun.”
Current shooting venues at the GCSSC include a 25-yard, non-covered, handgun and small caliber pistol range; a 100-yard covered handgun/rifle and a 400-yard rifle with berms and metal targets at 200/300/400 yards.
The new trap and skeet shooting range is expected to open in the fall. The project also includes an extension of the 400-yard rifle range to 500-yards.
Annual memberships are $150 for individuals and families. Public days for non-members are hosted on weekends from mid-April to November.
For information, check the website tcss-co.org.