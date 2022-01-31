Cripple Creek and Victor, like so many small communities, in recent years were realizing a need to revitalize their communities with limited to no room in city budgets. “Then COVID hit, and it was like a knife in the heart,” said Michael Lindsey, one of the organizers of the Gold Camp Association.
The newly organized Gold Camp Association is comprised of businesses, nonprofits and individuals in the Victor and Cripple Creek areas that have working relationships with the city staff and city leaders from Victor and Cripple Creek.
In response to the steady decline in economic health and prior to the outbreak of COVID, leaders began organizing an effort to alter the business model through the creation of a Marketing Advisory Committee in Cripple Creek.
Along with community-based conversations, the city leaser began developing a response that included ideas for new events and action to strengthen existing events. The discussion to establish a working group to run events was brought up to the MAC. With the advent of COVID, a decision was made to stop the MAC meetings. However, community leaders maintained there was a real need to begin meeting and planning for the future.
Community conversations regarding the crisis focused on the idea that they needed to find a way to keep more of an event’s revenue in the city, events needed to be responsive to stakeholders needs (not just the needs of the promoter or a single stakeholder), and the not-for-profits need for a reliable source of funding.
The financial crisis had reached a point where city funding for events was at an end. However, it should be noted that both Cripple Creek and Victor both provide support through contributions like security, emergency services, sanitation and other forms of infrastructure. In addition, the local business community, some of the casinos, hotels, and the Newmont Corp. mine have continued to provide support.
The GCA organizational concept began with the Aspen Tours in 2020. The GCA grew and planned, marketed and conducted multiple events in 2021. Any organization can become a member or associate of the GCA.
So far, the business model has been very successful and has motivated residents in Victor and Cripple Creek to collaborate on the events that will benefit both communities. “We are empowering volunteers while keeping the money in the hands of the locals,” said Lindsey.
“Several events are being planned in our area in 2022 and there are already a number of organizations and government elements working together to plan, organize, and run these events,” said Richard Ingold, one of the leaders of GCA.
He said the collaboration among government, businesses, not-for-profits, and individuals is a testament of what good can come from working together.
Ingold added that GCA leaders feel the human resources of time and talent are what is going to sustain and build the organization.
Their hope is to reach out to and incorporate Florissant, Divide and Woodland Park to improve all of Teller County. Volunteers and interested persons may email Michael Lindsey at Thethirdpath22@aol.com or call 720-939-7176.