Nothing gets tourist attention like the donkeys roaming around the streets of Cripple Creek. It’s such a big deal that the Gold Camp Association is heralding the release of the donkeys from their winter pasture back onto the streets with a public announcement.
The event begins at 11 a.m. May 15, when the donkeys head out from their winter home on County Road 89 to be greeted with great fanfare from the residents and tourists.
The association is a one-stop shop to publicize events like the donkey release, as well as for 91st annual Donkey Derby Days sponsored by the Two Mile High Club Aug. 13. The club, whose members care for the donkeys year-round, is one of 30 nonprofits to benefit from membership (free) in the association which includes businesses, Elks clubs, the American Legion Post No. 171 and the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor.
When the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Aspen Tours in 2020, the major fundraiser for the Two Mile High Club, the Gold Camp Association rallied its members and held socially distanced tours. Participants remained in their cars and were greeted by volunteers at each stop.
The collaboration of multiple organizations and businesses helped raise $8,000 for the donkeys. As a result, the club is adding a free concert to this summer’s derby days with Ted Vigil, a nationally known John Denver tribute artist. The concert is from 5 to 7 p.m. in Pocket Park on Bennett Avenue.
The donkey gig fits the association’s mission to plan, organize, promote and hold family-friendly events.
Connie Dodrill, executive director of the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department, credits the GCA’s marketing efforts for the success of the Easter Egg hunt last month.
“We had 28 volunteers who made a huge impact and the Gold Camp Association made it all possible,” Dodrill said, adding that the Easter event attracted 186 children. Dodrill was one of several members who spoke at the association meeting last week in the American Legion Hall in Cripple Creek.
With an eye on future success, the GCA is on a marketing blitz to include postings on social media along with articles and features in print and on television.
“Now that we’re organized and working together, we can strengthen events by helping each other,” said Mike Lindsey, the association’s president.
Along with compiling a list of events through Dec. 15, the association designed a map of southern Teller County to include locations of shops, services, restaurants, churches, lodging establishments, casinos and points of interest.
“This map is a cooperative venture between Cripple Creek and Victor, between the city governments, businesses and nonprofits,” Lindsey said. “The association is about focusing resources and coming together to make things better.”
For now, the events calendar is available at visitcripplecreek.com and VictorColorado.com.