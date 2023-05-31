In the waning days of 30 years in education, Yvonne Goings greets her students in the hallway while reflecting on cherished moments.

Principal of the Woodland Park Middle School, Goings “gets it,” about adolescents in the ‘tween years, the angst, the joys, the reaching for independence.

“They are incredible; they’re not perfect, thank goodness. But they are just an incredible group of kids,” she said.

The principal stands outside every morning, with a special handshake or a chat with the students.

“It’s the best part of my day,” she said.

Along with the morning greeting, Goings takes the emotional temperature of the students, some who might need a boost later. Or she passes out compliments for achievements, large or small.

“It’s building relationships,” she said. “It’s all boils down to relationships.”

Educated in the early years in Woodland Park schools, Goings began her career in elementary schools in Widefield and Douglas County. Not a good fit, she said.

Sixteen years ago, she found her niche with adolescents. “Oh my gosh! I love middle school!” she recalls her initial response. “After that first day with the kids, I thought ‘this is home; this is it.’”

For Goings, the farewell last week was a time for reflection.

“This eighth-grade group is so special to me,” she said.

The students entered middle school in the fall of 2020, six months after being locked down during the pandemic while learning remotely on the Internet.

“They didn’t get lockers which is one of the big things,” she said. “The next year, the students were still learning how to be middle-school kids. So, this year is their first real year of middle school.”

In an age when growing up comes with tumultuous emotions, Goings sees a sense of maturity in the eighth graders.

“These kids have tenacity and the ability to overcome obstacles,” she said. “I saw a change in how they approach problems. Because some things that would have been big problems before are now, ‘eh, whatever.’”

Looking back on her time as the school’s principal for the past eight years, a memory of sorrow lingers.

“I think the most stressful day was the day we lost a student a few years ago,” she said. “That was hard.”

When the call came from the police chief that morning, Goings recalls putting aside her worry about the student’s family to focus on her school family.

“Our care team, assistant principals and counselors, from across the district, came in and we were able to work together to maneuver through the worst day,” she said. “We had rooms for kids who needed to talk, or if they needed to call home, they could; whatever their best supports were.”

Under Goings’ leadership, the school launched Warm Welcome Wednesday when representatives of local agencies and organizations exchange morning greetings.

“I want the community to know middle-school kids,” she said. “Because middle school kids are weird, or kind of scary, if you don’t understand their humor, how they act, what they do.

“So, I want community members to see that they are just kids. And I wanted the kids to see that our community cares about them.”

Yet the job of educating adolescents carries a heavy weight, she said.

“Because it is important to make sure there is the right environment for kids to learn and staff to teach,” she said. “But when you’re surrounded by good people you can trust, it makes everything a lot easier.”

In saying goodbye, Goings hopes that her legacy is tied to her daily motto: “Be Kind, Panthers,” she said, referring to the district mascot. “The most important thing in the world is to be kind.”

With the future open for making plans, Goings intends to garden, cook more and, in the fall, travel to France with her husband, Sean Goings, Green Mountain Falls Marshal.