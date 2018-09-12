The latest in local news, events, sports and more in Teller County and the Ute Pass area is now online after The Pikes Peak Courier launched its website Wednesday.
Readers can now find news at their fingertips by visiting pikespeakcourier.com on their desktop and mobile devices.
The new website is outfitted with six easy-to-navigate sections that offer the same quality content published in the hard and digital copies of the newspaper: News, Sports, Voices, Pulse, Events and The Courier’s Through the Lens pages, snapshots taken in and around the community.
With this new online presence, readers can keep up with what’s happening in Teller County and Ute Pass from anywhere in the world, at any time. Keep tabs on your favorite prep sports, search through upcoming community events and those happening throughout the week, check out columns on an array of varying topics, keep up with crime reports in the area, find adoptable pets and flip through fun featured photos every week.
Readers and advertisers can also easily reach The Pikes Peak Courier through its “Contact Us” page to submit letters to the editor, advertising and subscription inquiries, general queries, news tips and submissions and more — all supplemented by a helpful and specified list of Courier contacts.
The new website will also allow for easier article sharing via email and on social media websites like Facebook, Twitter and Google+.