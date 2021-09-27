For abused and neglected children in Teller and El Paso counties, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a lifeline to hope.
Next month, the father of six children will tell his story of turmoil and redemption at the 3rd annual Light of Hope Teller breakfast in Woodland Park. When the family entered the system through the Department of Human Services, the father temporarily lost custody of the children.
“CASA’s first goal is to try to put families back together,” said Angela Rose, executive director of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. “The dad really stepped up and today the kids are thriving with dad.”
Along with a video presentation featuring the father and his story, CASA volunteer Mary Moffett will address the attendees about her role in reuniting the family.
“The volunteer really helped build the confidence in dad and could see the great love he had for his kids,” Rose said. “And that’s the help that turned his life around because he wanted to be there for his kids.”
A fundraiser for CASA in Teller County, the breakfast is free but there will be a time set aside for participants to offer donations.
“There are definitely children in Teller County who need a CASA,” Rose said. “A great part of having the event in Woodland Park is that the money we raise stays in Teller County to fund our programs there.”
Last year, CASA volunteers helped 22 children in Teller County in the dependency and neglect program and nine families with 12 kids in the supervised visitation program, Rose said.
The goal for the Oct. 6 breakfast is to raise $20,000 to support CASA’s programs in Teller County. Kari Dimmick is the program manager whose office is in the Woodland Professional Building.
In addition to managing the program for abused and neglected children, Dimmick oversees the Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time (SEPT) benefit for the non-custodial parent in the Woodland Park office.
For information about volunteering, schedules and reservations are available at www.casappr.org.
The Wildwood Hotel and Casino presents the CASA Light of Hope Teller, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
Reservations are required and can be made at casappr.org/loht.