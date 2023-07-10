Green Mountain Falls is at greater risk for wildfire than any other community in Colorado. In a conversation July 4 during the Green Box Arts Festival, David Douglas cited the bleak assessment.

Chair of the Fire Mitigation Advisory Committee, Douglas countered the negative by highlighting projects that reduced fuel loads in a town surrounded by Pike National Forest.

For instance, over the past six years, in partnership with Coalition for the Upper South Platte and Mile High Youth Corps, 60 of 650 acres of town property have been mitigated.

In addition, he added, CUSP and the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation cleared debris and branches on the Thomas, H.B. Wallace Reserve and Kirkpatrick trails.

But the nearby forest trails, Mounts Esther and Rebecca, present a heightened risk of wildfire, with 700 to 1,000 trees per acre, Douglas said.

“The prescription is 70 to 80 trees per acre,” he said, adding that the cost to mitigate one acre is $7,000.

For homeowners in Green Mountain Falls, a grant from CUSP offers partial payment for mitigation projects, with the nonprofit organization picking up 40% of the cost, Douglas said. “The grant expires in December,” he added. The information is at [email protected].

The target to achieve defensible space around a home is from 5 to 30 feet, Douglas said.

But help is available in September, when homeowners can sign up to use a chipper to clear their property of tree branches and woody vegetation.

“Teller County has allowed us to borrow their chipper,” Douglas said.

Under the direction of Steve Murphy, chief of the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District, the program includes use of the chipper and pickup by the fire department. Homeowners are asked to stack the branches at the edge of the roadway. The project is Sept. 16 and 17.

To sign up for use of the chipper, residents are asked to email their name and address to [email protected] no later than Sept. 11.

As a result of its wildfire risk, Green Mountain Falls has been selected by the American Red Cross to work with 25 selected property owners to create defensible space.

To emphasize the idea that mitigation projects are about neighbors helping neighbors, Douglas recalled a statement the late Dick Bratton made to his neighbor.

“I’m really interested to see what you are doing on your property because fire burns uphill,” Bratton said at the time. “And I’m uphill from you.”

Douglas then urged the homeowners to accept the offers put out by CUSP and the fire department, through the chipper project.

“Share responsibility; it’s not just the government expected to reduce wildfire risk but it’s about a community taking responsibility and implementing actions.”